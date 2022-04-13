Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Who does not want to look their best when there is an important wedding in the family? Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have undoubtedly aced their fashion game on day one of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities.

The sisters, on Wednesday afternoon, were spotted leaving for Ranbir's residence Vastu, where the pre-wedding rituals are being held.

Also Read | Amid Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Pre-Wedding Festivities, Neetu Kapoor Recalls Getting Engaged to Rishi Kapoor 43 Years Ago.

For the special occasion, Karisma and Kareena opted for traditional outfits. Kareena chose to wear an ivory dream lehenga. On the other hand, Karisma was seen dressed in a yellow suit. Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain was also papped while he was leaving for the venue.

If reports are to be believed, the mehendi function of Ranbir and Alia is currently taking place at the former's Vastu residence. (ANI)

Also Read | KGF Chapter 2 Star Yash Opens Up About His Bond With Jr NTR’s Mother.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)