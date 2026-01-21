Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has announced a 10-city India tour as part of the Asia leg of his internationally acclaimed Sitar For Mental Health Tour 2026.

The India leg will take place between March and April 2026, covering Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata and New Delhi.

The India tour also carries special significance as it reaffirms Sharma's commitment to fans following the postponement of his 2025 India tour due to geopolitical tensions, as per a press release.

"Music and its power to heal is truly a blessing, and I feel incredibly grateful to be able to share this gift with the world. While we made the difficult decision to postpone the 2025 India tour, it was done with purpose and solidarity, standing with my country when it mattered most. Since then, the journey has taken us across the globe, performing to sold-out audiences in some of the world's most revered venues," Rishab said, according to the release.

"As we step into a brand new year, I'm filled with excitement to finally return home and honour the many heartfelt requests from my Indian fans. This homecoming will be grand, immersive, and an experience of a lifetime, celebrating the healing power of the sitar while continuing to raise awareness for mental health. Sitar for Mental Health is coming back home, and I can't wait to share this journey with you," he added.

Audiences can enjoy new compositions alongside signature works such as 'Shiv Kailash', 'Chanakya', 'Tandavam', 'The Burning Ghat', 'Varaha Roopam' and 'Shankara'.

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, said Sharma's work represents "a rare intersection of classical excellence and contemporary relevance. The response to 'Sitar For Mental Health' globally has been extraordinary, and we are proud to yet again bring this powerful experience to audiences across India as part of the Asia Tour 2026."

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, stated, "Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Sitar For Mental Health has become one of the most distinctive touring IPs globally, redefining how audiences engage with music for self-discovery."

Later this month, Sharma is also set to make his Singapore debut at the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, followed by his first-ever performance in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Presented by Kotak Mahindra Bank - Solitaire, with tickets exclusively available on the District app, the release said. (ANI)

