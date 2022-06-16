Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Fifteen years after the release of 'Sivaji: The Boss', director S Shankar reunited with South superstar Rajinikanth who played the lead in the 2007 action-drama.

S Shankar on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of their meeting. The superstar wore a white shirt with mundu while the director opted for a brown T-shirt and blue denims.

Shankar posted: "Elated to have met our Sivaji the Boss @rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking #15yearsofSivaji Your Energy, Affection and Positive Aura made my day!"

They were joined in by Shankar's daughter Aditi who also tweeted a photo of herself with the Thailava.

https://twitter.com/AditiShankarofl/status/1537000585848729601

Aditi is set to make her debut in director Muthiah's 'Viruman'.

'Sivaji: The Boss' was released on June 15, 2007. It had Rajinikanth playing an NRI who returns home to India with the dream of making education affordable to even the poor of the country.

The movie was produced by AVM Productions. Apart from the superstar, the action entertainer also featured Shriya Saran, Vivek, Suman, Manivannan and Raghuvaran in leading roles. (ANI)

