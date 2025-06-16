Washington DC [US], June 16 (ANI): Director Sivaranjini J is thrilled as her debut feature film Victoria has been selected as the sole entry from India at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) 2025. The film will be screened under the Asian New Talent section of the festival.

Sivaranjini opened up about her journey from a small village in Kerala to gaining international recognition, revealing that she had once given up on her "dream" of becoming a filmmaker due to the immense struggles faced by independent directors today, reported Variety.

Also Read | 'The Raja Saab' Teaser: Prabhas Unleashes Thrill and Chaos in Maruthi's Romantic Horror Ride With Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal (Watch Video).

In an interview with Variety, the 'Victoria' director said that she feels "honoured" for the recognition received by her film at the Shanghai International Film Festival 2025.

"I am feeling really honoured by the recognition. On a personal level, it feels like a significant milestone, considering how unattainable making a feature film once seemed to me. It's an acknowledgement of the collective effort of my team and the risks we took with this film," said Sivaranjini as quoted by Variety.

Also Read | 'I Will Never Suppress My Emotions': Justin Bieber Claps Back at Trolls With Cryptic Posts After Viral Confrontation With Paparazzi.

As per the outlet, Sivaranjini developed the project under the Kerala State Film Development Corporation's (KSFDC) Women's Empowerment scheme, which proved instrumental in bringing her vision to life. She calls it a huge "turning point" in her filmmaking journey.

"By then, I had almost given up on my dream of becoming a filmmaker, aware of the immense struggles independent filmmakers often face. The state government grant was a huge turning point for me. The grant enabled me to pursue my dream without the usual commercial expectations of the producers. We also had access to the facilities of Chitranjali Studio owned by the state government," said Sivaranjini as quoted by Variety.

The film had its premiere at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in 2024.

As per Variety, the movie centres on Victoria, a young beautician who is caught between family expectations and personal desires when she plans to elope with her Hindu boyfriend against her conservative Catholic parents' wishes. Set almost entirely within a beauty parlour, the story complicates when Victoria must care for a neighbour's sacrificial rooster intended for a church offering.

Sivaranjini J. also shared the inspiration behind her movie, saying that the idea of 'Victoria' struck her five years ago when she visited a neighbourhood beauty parlour in her home village on the outskirts of Kochi, Kerala.

"I encountered a rooster with its legs tied, near their toilet. I enquired and learned it was a sacrificial rooster soon to be taken to the nearby St. George church as an offering. A rooster inside an all-ladies beauty parlour was the image that inspired me to write the script," said Sivaranjini.

Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) announced the selection of Victoria through their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKhMyk4Pvpm/?hl=en

The cast of the film includes Meenakshi Jayan, Sreeshma Chandran, Jolly Chirayath, Steeja Mary, Darsana Vikas, Jeena Rajeev, and Remadevi.

The technical team features Anand Ravi as director of photography, Abdul Khader A.K. handling art and production design, with Sivaranjini serving as editor, and Abhaydev Praful composing the music, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)