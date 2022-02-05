Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Actor Sohum Shah is all set to come up with 'Maharani 2' movie.

Talking about the project, Sohum said, "Sometimes as an actor, you do feel monotonous, playing the same type of characters. Fortunately for me, all the characters have been different whether it is, 'Tumbbad', 'Ship of Theseus' or 'Maharani' - all are different."

Also Read | Madame Web: Dakota Johnson in Talks to Star in Sony’s Superhero Movie.

"This time, I am doing same character in the series, but it has a different side to it. It comes with its own fun, as you understand the character a bit well. Bheema Bharti is one such character which is larger than life, with powerful dialogues like those in the 70s and 80s films. My character hails from a small town and I have grown up watching such films, so working on 'Maharani' has actually helped me relive those memories," he added

Apart from 'Maharani 2', Sohum also has Reema Kagti's 'Fallen' in the pipeline. (ANI)

Also Read | Veeramae Vagai Soodum Review: Vishal Starrer 'Entertains in Bits and Pieces', Critics Not Very Impressed by the Film.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)