Newfoundland and Labrador [Canada], June 8 (ANI): 'Wednesday' actor Percy Hynes White has dismissed accusations against him as a "campaign of misinformation".

Although his statement was posted to Instagram months after sexual assault claims against him started making the rounds on social media in January, he did not specifically name the exact incidents he was referring to.

As per Variety, "Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats," Hynes White wrote in an Instagram story statement on Tuesday.

"Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message."

He continued: "The rumors are false. I can't accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people's safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims. It's very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I'm really thankful for everyone who's stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

On January 18, a Twitter user alleged that Hynes White had assaulted her at a party he hosted in Toronto and that he had allegedly assaulted other women. The user claimed that Hynes White and his friends threw parties and provided alcohol and drugs to underage girls in order to have sex with them. The tweet has since been deleted, reported Variety.

"He would pursue, have sex with, abuse and get my friend high who was 13/14 at the time. Last time I knew they had sex she was 16 and he was 20. He assaulted me at one of those parties awhile I was too drunk, and he had cornered and pressured and assaulted multiple of my friends," the Twitter user claimed in the since-deleted tweet.

After the initial charge got traction, similar claims started to circulate on Twitter. Many "Wednesday" viewers organised to have Hynes White fired from the programme.

In the first season of "Wednesday," Hynes White portrayed Xavier Thorpe. His persona was a student at Nevermore Academy who possessed the power to magically bring his creations to life. He was one of the potential love possibilities for the main character Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) and classmate Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday).

He also appeared in Fox's 'The Gifted' and Canadian shows like 'Pretty Hard Cases', 'Transplant' and 'Murdoch Mysteries'. (ANI)

