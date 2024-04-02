Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): New song 'Tilasmi Bahein' from ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' will be out on Wednesday.

Sonakshi Sinha, who plays one of the lead roles in the Netflix series, took to Instagram and shared an update about the song with her fans and followers.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Turns 55! Maidaan Star Greets Fans Outside Mumbai Home (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5QYViqst2f/?hl=en

With a glimpse of her character offered in the teaser, Sonakshi assured, "Sabse keh dijiye, ki Fareedan Unke Hosh udane, kal aa rahi hai!"

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Her Action Scenes in Citadel-Honey Bunny.

As per a statement, 'Tilasmi Bahein' song "promises to transport viewers into a world of splendour and allure, characteristic of Bhansali's cinematic universe."

'Heeramandi' is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1

.The premiere date for the show, which is Bhansali's first venture into digital content, was revealed during a drone light show at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai recently.

The grand event was attended by the show's star cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, and Tanya Bami, Director of Series, Netflix India.

Announcing the release date at the event, Bhansali said, "I am grateful to the entire team for their relentless passion and dedication to bring the world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to Netflix. With the release scheduled for May 1, we can't wait for audiences worldwide to watch it and shower us with their love and appreciation."

The upcoming series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)