New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): At the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor walked the runway with deep emotion, paying a heartfelt tribute to the legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal, who left an indelible mark on the Indian fashion industry.

The event held on February 1 at Le Meridien in Gurugram, was more than just a fashion showcase--it was a poignant celebration of the life and legacy of the late designer, who passed away at the age of 63.

As Sonam Kapoor made her way down the ramp in Rohit Bal's heavily embellished ivory outfit, visibly moved, it became clear how profoundly Bal had impacted not just the fashion world but also the people who had worked with him over the years.

In an interview with ANI, Kapoor shared her emotions, saying, "I am so happy to be here for Gudda. I have been privileged to wear his clothes many times and to have him design clothes for me also many times. It feels wonderful to do probably his last show."

Kapoor spoke fondly of Bal's design philosophy, which resonated deeply with her style.

She said, "The celebration of heritage, the celebration of craftsmanship... the idea is to celebrate everything beautiful and joyful. That was him. And I think in the same way, I love wearing clothes exactly like that."

When asked about the timelessness of Bal's designs, she added, "He embraced the Indian aesthetic so beautifully, and that makes it very timeless and elegant."

Rohit Bal, affectionately known as "Gudda" by his close friends and admirers, was celebrated for his ability to blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities.

His unique vision and creativity shaped the Indian fashion landscape, inspiring countless designers and fashion lovers.

The fashion show paid homage to Bal with a special runway presentation that featured sixty-three prominent figures from various fields.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, fashion designer JJ Valaya, actor Eesha Gupta, actor Rahul Dev and Mughda Godse also walked the ramp to pay tribute to the late fashion designer.

Each participant represented a different facet of the designer's illustrious life and career.

The night was a touching celebration, not just of Bal's artistry but of the deep connections he formed throughout his life.

Rohit Bal's passing on November 1, left the fashion community in mourning.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, recalling her experiences with the designer.

"Dear Gudda, I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me. I've been blessed to have known you, worn you, and walked for you multiple times. I hope you're at peace. Always your biggest fan," she wrote.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) also honoured Bal's memory, posting a tribute on social media, saying, "We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, inspiring generations."

Bal, who had faced health challenges in recent years, made a triumphant return to the runway in October 2024 after a health scare.

His collection, "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe," showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale, proved that his creative spirit remained undeterred. (ANI)

