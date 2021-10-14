New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Seems like actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sure knows how to mark 'Throwback Thursday'!

The actor took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with an adorable childhood picture of herself.

In the picture, Sonam could be seen donning a pastel blue dress with her hair styled in a fountain pony, as she posed cutely for the camera.

Sharing the picture, the 'Khubsoorat' actor wrote, "Baby me was cute."

Fans of the 36-year-old actor left scores of comments on the picture as they gushed over little Sonam in the picture.

The post garnered more than a lakh likes within few hours of being shared. Several fans and fellow friends from the film industry left scores of comments on the picture as they gushed over little Sonam in the adorable snap.

Sonam's mother- Sunita Kapoor also wrote, "Grow up sonam is cute and beautiful" in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen in 'Blind'. She was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK', which had released on Netflix last year. (ANI)

