New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Singer Sonu Nigam recently paid a visit to veteran BJP leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha at their residence in New Delhi.

On Friday, the 'Yeh Dil Deewana' hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a video, showcasing his memorable moments spent with the Avdanis as they all bonded over Sindhi food.

Also Read | 'Any Comedian Gets Into Trouble, I Get a Message': Tanmay Bhat Reacts to Kunal Kamra Controversy, Reveals He's Getting Calls About His Well-Being (Watch Video).

Calling LK Advani and Pratibha his "loved extended family", Sonu wrote, "Roots Revisited (3/4) - 24th March, 2025.Pratibha Advani and L K Advani ji have been a part of my life from a very long time and that's why I decided to stay an extra day after my DTU Concert to have lunch with them. Since my mother was brought up amongst Sindhis, Sindhi food has been a major part of our childhood. Pratibha knows it and that's why she very sweetly cooked Sindhi Kadi for me besides Dal Pakvaan. Advani ji, is 97. And he is as beautiful as he's always been. My loved extended family."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHvDJYntVfR/?hl=en

Also Read | 'Robinhood' Review: Critics Impressed With Nithiin-Sreeleela's Telugu Film, Call the Venky Kudumula Directorial Perfect 'Blend of Action, Comedy, and Suspense'.

In the carousel post, LK Advani can be seen watching clippings of Sonu's song Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath, 2012) .

During his Delhi visit, Sonu also met with his school friends and relived his "bachpan". Have a look at his reunion with his old friends.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHs6k5ZBHt5/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHtT0llMdts/?hl=en

Sonu began his career as a playback singer in Bollywood in the early 1990s and quickly rose to fame with hit songs like "Sandese Aate Hai" from the movie Border and "Yeh Dil Deewana" from Pardes. Lately, he has been busing performing at live concerts. His most recent performance was held at Delhi Technological University. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)