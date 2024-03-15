Actor Sonu Sood is all set to come up with his film Fateh, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. On Friday, he dropped the film's poster that shows a hand holding a pen with blood dripping through the wounds. "Never Underestimate A Nobody! Get ready for the power-packed action with #Fateh," Sonu captioned the post. Fateh: Sonu Sood Shares BTS Glimpses With Jacqueline Fernandez From the Sets As the Duo Wraps Up Film’s Shoot; Actor Says, ‘It’s Going To Be Your Best One’ (See Pic).

He also informed that the teaser of Fateh will be unveiled on Saturday. The film will also showcase some breathtaking action sequences, which have been done under the supervision of Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker. Fateh has been shot across global locations, including India, USA, Russia, and Poland, read a statement. Talking about the film earlier, Sonu Sood called it a "crucial subject" and stated that the concept needs everyone's attention. Sonu Sood Flaunts Chiseled Physique in Latest Workout Video In Nature's Lap (Watch).

View Sonu Sood's Post:

"The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience," he had said. Fateh is all set to hit the screens this year. With Fateh, Sonu is making his directorial debut. It is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.