Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood often posts pictures and videos of his chiseled physique which inspires many to stay fit and healthy. On his latest fitness update, the actor shared a video of himself on his Instagram account, doing exercise in the mountains of Manali.

The caption read, "Nature is a Gym. Membership is Free. #manali #fateh".

In the video, he can be seen flexing his muscles in the nature's lap. It's no surprise that he's working hard to get in shape for his upcoming movie 'Fateh'.

Soon after he posted the video on Instagram, fans went gaga about the same and started sharing their reactions speaking about how they look up to him and consider him an inspiration.A fan commented, "Fittest star of Bollywood. ""So inspiring", another fan reacted.Another social media user commented, "Golden heart person."

He is all set to make his writing debut for this film. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is based on a cybercrime.

Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming.

The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year. (ANI)

