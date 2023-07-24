Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood is currently busy shooting for his show ‘Roadies 19’.

Amidst his busy schedule, Sonu often posts pictures and videos of his chiselled physique, inspiring many to stay fit and healthy.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor shared a new shirtless picture on his Instagram and captioned it, “If you think this picture is a pure ShowOff. I must tell you..you are BANG ON #fateh.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvEPiU1IJO1/

In the picture, Sonu could be seen flaunting his perfectly toned abs and chest in a white towel.

Soon after he posted the picture on Instagram, fans went gaga and started sharing their reactions about how they look up to him and consider him an inspiration.

A fan commented, " Even Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have that body. "

"Killaa. that’s called dedication", another fan reacted.

Another social media user commented, "U have got the right to show off if u have worked hard to achieve it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood has returned as a host on the show, 'Roadies 19.'

He is all set to make his writing debut for this film. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is based on a cybercrime.

Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming.

The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)