Los Angeles, Jun 13 (PTI) A sequel to popular Hollywood space parody movie "Spaceballs" is in development at Amazon MGM Studios with original stars Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis set to return.

Actor Josh Gad is on board to star and produce the project alongside 99-year-old Hollywood veteran Mel Brooks, who had co-written, directed and produced the original 1987 cult classic.

Also Read | 'Ballerina' Movie Review: Ana de Armas' 'John Wick' Spinoff Impresses With Its Action Scenes, Keanu Reeves' Cameo Lands Unevenly (LatestLY Exclusive).

The new film is being directed by Josh Greenbaum, with a screenplay by Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

"Spaceballs", which was a parody on popular sci-fi movies like "Star Wars", "Star Trek", "Alien" and "The Wizard of Oz", followed mercenary Lone Starr (Pullman) and his sidekick Barf (John Candy) rescue Princess Vespa and her droid from the evil Spaceballs, who plan to steal Druidia's air.

Also Read | Sunjay Kapur Dies at 53: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Malaika Arora Rush to Karisma Kapoor's House Following Tragic News (Watch Videos).

Stranded on a desert moon, they meet Yogurt (Brooks), who teaches Starr the power of "the Schwartz". Meanwhile, the bumbling Dark Helmet (Moranis) and Colonel Sandurz try to hunt them down.

The plot details of the sequel are not known yet.

Pullman's son, "ThuNderbolts" star Lewis Pullman, will also feature in the movie along with fellow newcomer Keke Palmer.

Imagine's Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody are producing alongside Gad, Brooks and Greenbaum. Kevin Slater, Adam Merims, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez will executive produce.

The film is expected to be released in theatres in 2027.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)