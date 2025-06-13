Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and renowned industrialist Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a heart attack on June 12 in England. He was 53 at the time of his passing. According to reports, the heart attack was triggered by a bee while he was playing a Polo match. Sunjay apparently swallowed, and a sting in his throat reportedly caused the heart attack. After the shocking news surfaced online on Thursday night, many celebrities were seen rushing to Karisma Kapoor's residence to meet her. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Malaika Arora Khan were seen arriving at Karisma Kapoor's residence to meet her after Sunjay Kapur's death. Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Dies at 53, Industrialist Suffered Heart Attack After He Swallowed Bee During Polo Match - Reports.

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Rush To Meet Karisma Kapoor After Sunjay Kapur’s Demise

After the shocking news of Sunjay Kapur's passing surfaced, Karisma Kapoor's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, were seen arriving at the actress's residence in Mumbai to meet her. A video shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram showed Bebo and Saif arriving at Karisma's residence in their car. She attempted to shield her face from the photographers, as seen in the video.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Reach Karisma Kapoor’s House After Sunjay Kapur’s Demise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood Videos (@instantbollywoodvideos)

Another video showed Malaika Arora, who is close friends with the Kapoor sisters, also rushed to Karisma Kapoor's residence upon hearing about Sunjay Kapur's demise. A video shared on Instagram showed Malaika Arora arriving at Kaisma Kapoor's place with her sister Amrita Arora's son Azaan Ladak. Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Who Died at 53 While Playing Polo in England.

Malaika Arora Rushes to Karisma Kapoor’s House After Sunjay Kapur’s Demise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood Videos (@instantbollywoodvideos)

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, an auto component manufacturing company based in Gurugram. He shares two children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan. He also has a son, Azarias, from his third wife, Priya Sachdev.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).