Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts With Gujarati Twist on Mohabbatein Dialogue at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebration (Watch Video)

On Wednesday, numerous celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Arijit Singh, returned to Jamnagar, Gujarat, where the three-day pre-wedding festivities had taken place recently.

Agency News ANI| Mar 07, 2024 08:58 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts With Gujarati Twist on Mohabbatein Dialogue at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebration (Watch Video)
Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: X)

Seems like the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aren't over yet. On Wednesday, several celebs, including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Arijit Singh, once again arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where the three-day pre-wedding celebrations were held recently. Reportedly, the celebs arrived in Jamnagar to enthral the employees of Reliance Industries at a special event organized by the Ambani family. Several pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media. In one such video, SRK could be seen taking centre stage and delivering his iconic dialogue Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si from the romantic film Mohabbatein in Gujarati. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Age, Education and Family: Meet the Bride and Groom in the Limelight Ahead of Their Grand Wedding.

SRK also shared a warm hug with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Ranveer, on the other hand, set the stage on fire with his energetic dance performance on superhit tracks like "Malhari" from the film Bajirao Mastani. In another video, superstar Salman Khan could be seen performing on stage to his hit tracks like "Jag Ghoomeya", "Teri Meri", "Tere Mast Mast Do Nain", and others. Is Radhika Merchant's Dress at Her Pre-Wedding Celebrations with Anant Ambani Inspired by Blake Lively's 2022 MET Gala Outfit?.

Shah Rukh Khan Steals Hearts with Gujarati Twist on Mohabbatein Dialogue at Ambani Pre-Wedding

 

Ranveer Singh Delivers Energetic Performance

 

Salman Khan Lights Up Ambani Event with "Teri Meri" Performance

 

Apart from them, singer Arijit Singh also arrived in Jamnagar and captivated the audience with his soulful tracks like "O Maahi", "Roke Na Ruke Naina", "Janam Janam", and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" among others. SRK, Salman and Ranveer were seen leaving Jamnagar on Wednesday night. The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. Guests from around the world were in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

