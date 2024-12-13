Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth celebrated his 74th birthday on December 12 with fans and celebrities flocking to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes.The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan also wished the superstar by calling him an inspiration.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared a throwback picture with Rajinikanth in which they were seen sitting on foamed chairs and enjoying a show. In the photo, Rajinikanth donned a white kurta while the 'Main Hoon Na' actor wore a red shirt and paired it with a black blazer.

"To the coolest of the cool. The bossest of all the bosses. The man, the legend and an absolutely remarkably simple man, despite being the Superest of Stars!! Sir, thank u for inspiring us. Be healthy and know u are respected and loved too much. Have a great birthday @rajinikanth sir."

Along with SRK, several other superstars extended their heartfelt wishes for the 'Jailer' actor.

Veteran actor Mammootty wished Rajinikanth with a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth, May you continue to inspire millions as you always do in the years to come. He also shared a throwback picture with Rajinikanth.

Mohanlal also extended his heartfelt birthday wishes and wrote, "Happy Birthday, dear Rajinikanth Sir! Your journey, both on and off the screen, continues to inspire us all. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and endless moments of joy. Much love and respect. @rajinikanth"

Rajinikanth remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

His distinctive style, larger-than-life characters, and unparalleled screen presence have endeared him to millions worldwide and solidified his status as a cultural icon.

In a fitting tribute to the actor on his birthday, a statue of Rajinikanth was unveiled at the "Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple" in Thirumangalam, Madurai, on December 11, ahead of his birthday.

The statue features Rajinikanth in his iconic role from the 1989 film Mappillai, fondly remembered by fans for portraying the actor's larger-than-life persona. The statue honours Rajinikanth's immense contributions to Indian cinema and reflects his popularity among audiences.

Rajinikanth's influence extends beyond his on-screen roles. (ANI)

