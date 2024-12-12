December 12 marks the birthday of superstar Rajinikanth, one of the celebrated actors in Indian cinema. Born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad in Bengaluru on December 12, 1950, Rajinikanth’s journey from a bus conductor to the “Thalaivar” (leader) of Indian cinema is nothing short of extraordinary. Rajinikanth has carved a niche in both regional and national cinema. His filmography is studded with blockbusters and memorable performances across genres. Some of his most popular films include Baasha (1995), Enthiran (2010) and Kabali (2016). His recent film Jailer (2023) also received massive acclaim, proving that his star power remains undiminished. Rajinikanth Birthday: 5 Photos Showcasing Thalaivar’s Unmatched Swag and Timeless Style!

About ‘Andhaa Kaanoon’ Movie

While Rajinikanth’s dominance in Tamil cinema is unparalleled, he also made a significant mark in Bollywood with his debut film Andhaa Kaanoon (1983). What many may not know is that this Bollywood venture was actually a remake of the Tamil film Sattam Oru Iruttarai (1981), directed by SA Chandrasekhar. In Andhaa Kaanoon, Rajinikanth played a righteous man seeking justice against those who wronged his family. The film also featured Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Reena Roy. Rajinikanth’s performance as Vijay Kumar Singh in the film garnered praise. Apart from Andhaa Kaanoon, Rajinikanth has appeared in other notable Hindi films, such as Chaalbaaz (1989) and Hum (1991).

As Rajinikanth celebrates his 74th birthday, fans across the globe honour his contributions to Indian cinema. Here’s wishing the evergreen Thalaivar a very happy birthday!

