New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently reviewed the trailer of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and shared his appreciation for actor Allu Arjun.

Rajamouli took to Instagram Stories on Monday to praise Allu Arjun, calling him "wildfire," a reference to the famous dialogue from the movie. Apart from this the filmmaker also expressed his excitement about the upcoming film.

His caption on X read, "WILDFIRE started in Patna!! Spreading across the country!! Explodes on Dec 5th!!! CAN'T WAIT for the party PUSHPA!!!."

The trailer, which was released on Sunday, features Allu Arjun reprising his titular character of a red sandalwood smuggler, while Rashmika appears as his love interest. Allu Arjun makes a magnificent entry. It continues with strong action scenes and the appearance of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Soon, Fahadh Faasil appears as Pushpa's enemy, threatening to fight him. Pushpa, on the other hand, has no fear of anyone and proudly declares that he is an international player rather than a national one.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

The film is set to hit the theatres on December 5. (ANI)

