Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): The star cast of filmmaker Ron Howard's directorial 'Origin of Species' has evolved with the addition of performers Ana De Armas and Jude Law. The survival thriller drama also got actors Alicia Vikandeer and Daniel Bruhl on board which makes the project highly star-studded.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the most awaited project which now features three Academy Award winners is all set to hit the Cannes Film Festival under the content slate of AGC Studios.

The shooting for the same will kick start in the last quarter of the year in Queensland, Australia.

The project's plot is based on two accounts of the same true story. The film is described as "a darkly comic tale of murder and survival. It is set around a group of diverse characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all: what is the meaning of life?

The script is written by screenwriter Noah Pink who is famous for his work in the film 'Tetris'.

The project will be adding up to the list of numerous creations lined up for the Cannes market which is getting positive responses from filmmakers amid the WGA strike. It was speculated earlier that the Cannes market may suffer due to the strike, as per a report by Deadline.

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 16 to May 27, 2023. (ANI)

