Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Shriram Nene, took a selfie with his wife along with Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurana, and Rajkumar Hirani at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

All of them looked beautiful in traditional outfits for the auspicious day of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha at the temple. Alia wore a blue saree, while Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurana, and Rajkumar Hirani were seen in light-colored kurta. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Anupam Kher also attended the occasion. Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields also attended the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled. Ram Temple Consecration: Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Vishal and Other Stars Hail The Historic Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya!.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present. Over 8,000 guests were invited to the ceremony at the grand temple. The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. Ram Temple Consecration: PM Narendra Modi Leads Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Consecrates New Ram Lalla Idol in Ayodhya (See Pics and Videos).

In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. The foundation of the Mandir has been constructed with a 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the Mandir. For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite.

The Mandir complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station. The Mandir has been constructed employing the country's traditional and indigenous technology.