Washington DC [US], February 11 (ANI): 'General Hospital' star Steve Burton has revealed he will be taking a brief hiatus from the long-running ABC soap opera to spend time with his family, according to E! News.

The 55-year-old actor, who reprised his role as Jason Morgan in 2024, shared the news with fans in an Instagram post.

"Hey everyone, I wanted to share that I'll be taking a short break from General Hospital," Burton wrote. "I'm newly married and looking forward to spending some quality time with my family."

"I'm grateful for all the support and will be back this summer," he added, signing off, "Much luv -sb."

Although Burton did not specify an exact return date, fans flooded the comments with supportive messages. One user wrote, "Enjoy your break with your lovely family. And hopefully the writers will give you a storyline you deserve when you return," according to E! News.

Burton first joined General Hospital in 1991 and remained on the show until 2012. He later appeared on The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives before returning to General Hospital in 2017. In 2021, he exited the series after declining to comply with the show's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, but rejoined the cast in 2024.

The actor's break comes nine months after marrying Michelle Lundstrom. The couple, who met on social media and began dating in early 2024, married in May 2025, four months after getting engaged.

"We didn't want to wait to become husband and wife," Lundstrom previously told People, adding that she had "never felt so safe and loved," according to E! News.

Burton echoed her sentiments, saying, "Honestly, I've never felt so loved and cared for in my entire life. I'm incredibly grateful to have her by my side."

The Daytime Emmy winner, who split from his former wife Sheree Gustin in 2022, shares three children, Makena, Jack and Brooklyn, from his previous marriage, according to E! News.

"I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend, growing together each day in faith and love," Burton had said after his wedding, according to E! News.

He is expected to return to General Hospital later this summer, according to E! News. (ANI)

