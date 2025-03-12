Washington DC [US], March 12 (ANI): The 'Parting Glances' actor Steve Buscemi has joined the star-studded cast of 'Wild Horse Nine', a Searchlight feature being directed by Martin McDonagh, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The project marks McDonagh's first feature film since his critically acclaimed 'The Banshees of Inisherin.'

As per The Hollywood Reporter, actor Sam Rockwell, who starred in McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, as well as John Malkovich and Parker Posey, have already joined the cast for the dark comedic drama that begins shooting later this month in Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island.

The role Buscemi is set to play was initially offered to actor Mark Ruffalo, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, the plot and character details remain under wraps.

Veteran actor Buscemi is widely recognised for his memorable roles in classic films such as Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, Con Air and Boardwalk Empire.

Buscemi is also known for his distinctive voice work in the Hotel Transylvania franchise and as Starscream in Transformers One.

The actor will also be next be seen opposite Jenna Ortega in the Netflix series 'Wednesday.'

'Wednesday', produced by Tim Burton (who also directed the first season), was an instant hit upon making its Netflix debut in November 2022.

The series follows Ortega's titular Wednesday as she navigates her teenage years at Nevermore Academy.

Ortega, 22, starred alongside Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Victor Dorobantu, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, all of whom are set to return for season 2, as per The Hollywood Reporter,

Buscemi is also a director, with his last movie, The Listener, starring Tessa Thompson, premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. He also helmed episodes of 30 Rock, Portlandia and the recent postapocalyptic series Miracle Workers. (ANI)

