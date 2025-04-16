Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): Actor Matthew Modine, best known for playing Dr Martin Brenner in Netflix's hit series 'Stranger Things,' is set to produce a new documentary series about the life of Scottish filmmaker Michael Caton-Jones, according to Deadline.

The series, titled Michael Caton-Jones: This Broxburn Boy's Life, will follow the director's journey from a small mining town near Edinburgh to becoming one of Hollywood's most respected names. Caton-Jones is credited with giving Leonardo DiCaprio his big break by casting him alongside Robert De Niro in This Boy's Life in the early 1990s.

Modine will produce the documentary alongside Adam Rackoff through their company, Cinco Dedos Peliculas. They are collaborating with Scottish production companies Two Rivers Media and Partickular Films. The series does not yet have a confirmed release platform.

The documentary will feature interviews with Caton-Jones and actors and filmmakers who have worked with him, including David Puttnam, Tim Roth, Letitia Wright, Ron Perlman, Ewen Bremner, and David Hayman. It will also include rare material from Caton-Jones' 40-year film career.

According to Deadline, Modine, who worked with Caton-Jones on the war film Memphis Belle, said, "I'm excited to have this opportunity to introduce Michael Caton-Jones' body of work to a new audience while also reminding folks what a terrific filmmaker he is."

Alan Clements of Two Rivers Media said, "Not only is this film the story of how a young, working-class man became one of the most exacting directors in the business, but it also tells how Hollywood embraced this driven Scot. We are delighted to have secured so much unique and exclusive material with which to tell this inspiring story."

The documentary is directed and produced by Joseph McLean of Partickular Films. Emmy winners Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly will create the music for the series. (ANI)

