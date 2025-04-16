Bollywood is gearing up for one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. Akshay Kumar's historical drama Kesari Chapter 2, co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, is soon going to hit the big screens. The Hindi courtroom drama helmed by debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi is inspired by the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, shedding light on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, which is considered one of the darkest historical events in Indian history. Akshay Kumar portrays the role of the daring barrister C Sankaran Nair, who challenges the might of the British Empire following the incident. Now, the first reviews for Kesari Chapter 2 are out, and things are looking pretty good for the Akshay Kumar-starrer. Who Was C Sankaran Nair? Know Everything About the Fearless Lawyer Played by Akshay Kumar in Karan Singh Tyagi’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’.

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Receives Positive First Reviews

The makers of Kesari Chapter 2 hosted a special screening in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 15. Going by the early reviews, the Akshay Kumar starrer holds the potential to become a milestone in Hindi cinema, leaving a lasting impact on viewers' minds. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who attended the screening, has showered praise on the film. In a conversation with ANI, she said, "The movie is marvellous. I've not completely seen it and wish to see it again. Desh ke lie azaadi ke lie karodo logon en apni jaan gava di aur itehaas ke panno me kahin ghum ho gaye. Unka naam take humein nahi maalum. Hum sab ka farz hai ki desh ke lie jeena shuru karein, much karna shuru karein."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Reviews Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’

#WATCH | After attending the screening of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "It is a marvellous movie... I always say that we will never get the chance to die for our country, but we can surely live for our country... So many… pic.twitter.com/UgOnDkr6r5 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2025

Actress Asin's entrepreneur husband Rahul Sharma also took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to share his review of Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. He wrote, "We’ve all read about Jallianwala Bagh in history books, but nothing prepares you for the truth I witnessed today at the special screening of #Kesari2. I'm short of words for how deeply moved I am. This is content, deserving of a National Award. Brilliant performances by

@akshaykumar and @ActorMadhavan. Don’t miss it."

Actress Asin’s Husband Rahul Sharma Reviews Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’

We’ve all read about Jallianwala Bagh in history books, but nothing prepares you for the truth I witnessed today at the special screening of #Kesari2. I'm short of words for how deeply moved I am. This is content, deserving of a National Award. Brilliant performances by… — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) April 15, 2025

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Release Date and Cast

The trailer of Kesari Chapter 2 won the hearts of audiences, leaving them eagerly awaiting the film's release. Well, the movie is set to hit the cinemas on Friday, April 18, 2025. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Advocate C Sankaran Nair, R Madhavan is shown in the role of Advocate Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday is seen as Dilreet Gill. Simon Paisley Dey is playing the role of General Reginald Dyer. Kesari Chapter 2: First Look of R Madhavan, Ananya Panday Unveiled.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kesari Chapter2’:

Kesari Chapter 2 is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 war film Kesari, which followed the 1987 Battle of Saragarhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).