Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): Actor Raphael Luce, best known for playing young Henry Creel in 'Stranger Things Season 4', is all set to enter the fashion industry as he has signed with Elite Model Paris, one of the world's top modelling agencies, to expand his career beyond acting, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At just 18 years old, Luce has already made a mark in Hollywood. The actor has appeared in Disney+'s Loki and Showtime's The First Lady and walked red carpets at major movie premieres. Now, he is set to make his presence felt in the fashion world.

According to the publication, Elite Model Management has represented legendary supermodels such as Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Gisele Bundchen. Luce, who was born in Vermont and spent part of his childhood in France, is now joining their prestigious roster.

Luce became widely recognized for playing the younger version of Vecna, the terrifying villain in Stranger Things Season 4. The hit Netflix series follows a group of kids in 1980s Hawkins, Indiana, as they uncover government experiments and supernatural mysteries.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things is preparing for its fifth and final season. In November of last year, Netflix announced that the final season will arrive on the streaming giant in 2025.

The show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have hinted at more projects in the Stranger Things universe. (ANI)

