Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): Charlie Heaton is well aware that not all 'Stranger Things' viewers are happy with the portrayal of his latest character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who portrayed Jonathan Byers on Netflix's blockbuster science fiction series, spoke with British GQ for an interview that was released online on Monday. Given that some viewers have voiced dissatisfaction with Jonathan's lack of presence on the programme since the second season on social media and other online forums, Heaton was questioned during the sit-down whether he believes his character has been relegated to the sidelines.

Heaton (28) replied, "I know why you're asking that". "And I've definitely seen some forums like Screen Rant or something -- 'What happened to the character?' It is an ensemble cast; obviously every season they've brought in new characters, wonderful characters, and they've taken the story to different places."

The actor went on to laud the fourth season's direction, which he compared to Nightmare on Elm Street. He also hinted that the season will put Jonathan's love connection with Nancy Wheeler, played by Heaton's long-term real-life girlfriend, Natalia Dyer, to the test.

Heaton stated of his character in the new episodes, "We find him in a place of questioning himself and his relationship". He added about the show's couple, known by fans as Jancy: "You want the people to be invested in them. Sometimes it blurs into one. Me and Natalia have been together for a long time, so you've even got to separate it yourself sometimes", as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

'Stranger Things', starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Millie Bobby Brown, has just released the first volume of its fourth season on Netflix. (ANI)

