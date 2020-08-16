Washington D.C. [USA], August 16 (ANI): Sci-fi series 'Stranger Things' fame Noah Schnapp on Saturday (local time) shared the news that his Twitter account has been hacked.

Schnapp took to his Instagram and wrote: "Someone hacked my Twitter, it's not me. I'm trying to get back and ill let you know when I do."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 15-year-old star had over 8,60,000 followers in the micro-blogging site.

The message "suicidal thoughts" was sent out from the young actor's account at around 3:27 pm, yesterday (local time).

As cited in The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Abe' actor's account also retweeted a user who wrote, "just beat the **** out of @noah_schnapp and stole his phone #JOBS."

There were screenshots of Schnapp's Twitter feed, which consisted of racist and sexual remarks posted to the actor's account that have since been removed. (ANI)

