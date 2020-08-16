In these trying times when OTT platforms are booming like never before, many viewers are discussing if they should undergo a certification process like movies. There have been instances in the past when audiences have questioned the kind of OTT content that's coming across and insisted on government taking a call on its censorship issues. In response to same former MP and BJP spokesperson, Baijayant Panda has now raised a question as to why these digital contents are exempted from the certification rules in the first place. Abhay 2: Kunal Kemmu's Zee5 Web-Series Uses Freedom Fighter Khudiram Bose's Picture as Mugshot for a Criminal; OTT Platform Apologises for The Mistake (View Tweet).

"Certain controversies on some recent movies have led to much scrutiny & critiquing. But equally important: why should platforms like #Netflix & #Amazon be exempt from Indian film certification rules?", he tweeted while also insisting on how these regulations must be applied to all. His tweet received mixed responses from Twitterati where a section discussed the need for censorship while others emphasised on the freedom of creativity. Paatal Lok: From Morphed Photos to Beef-Lynching, 7 Controversies in Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Series That Are Bothering Its Haters (and Why Most Make Little Sense).

Check Out his Tweet

Certain controversies on some recent movies have led to much scrutiny & critiquing. But equally important: why should platforms like #Netflix & #Amazon be exempt from Indian film certification rules? Perhaps the regulations need updating, but in any case they *must* apply to all. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) August 16, 2020

From attacking Netflix for its Hindu-phobic content to the recent controversy of ALTBalaji show's XXX insulting the Army, there have been umpteen instances where the censorship of digital content was discussed and demanded. A call on which, however, is yet to be taken.

