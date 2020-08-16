In these trying times when OTT platforms are booming like never before, many viewers are discussing if they should undergo a certification process like movies. There have been instances in the past when audiences have questioned the kind of OTT content that's coming across and insisted on government taking a call on its censorship issues. In response to same former MP and BJP spokesperson, Baijayant Panda has now raised a question as to why these digital contents are exempted from the certification rules in the first place. Abhay 2: Kunal Kemmu's Zee5 Web-Series Uses Freedom Fighter Khudiram Bose's Picture as Mugshot for a Criminal; OTT Platform Apologises for The Mistake (View Tweet).

"Certain controversies on some recent movies have led to much scrutiny & critiquing. But equally important: why should platforms like #Netflix & #Amazon be exempt from Indian film certification rules?", he tweeted while also insisting on how these regulations must be applied to all. His tweet received mixed responses from Twitterati where a section discussed the need for censorship while others emphasised on the freedom of creativity. Paatal Lok: From Morphed Photos to Beef-Lynching, 7 Controversies in Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Series That Are Bothering Its Haters (and Why Most Make Little Sense).

From attacking Netflix for its Hindu-phobic content to the recent controversy of ALTBalaji show's XXX insulting the Army, there have been umpteen instances where the censorship of digital content was discussed and demanded. A call on which, however, is yet to be taken.

