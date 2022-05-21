Cannes [France], May 21 (ANI): Glitter, Shimmer and Shine! Well, actor Hina Khan just added all these elements to the prestigious event as she posted a fresh new look of her from Cannes.

The 'Hacked' star took to her Instagram handle and posted a string of pictures of her stunning gold look lighting up the streets of Cannes. Hina captioned the post, "Some yellow love,#cannes2022 #frenchrivera #cannesfilmfestival"

In the series of glimpses, Hina could be seen posing in the streets of Cannes donning a golden ensemble by Fovari.

The diva accessorized the sultry look with a pair of golden high heels and statement pearl studs.

Her extra-glam bronze makeup look and tight-back hairdo made the entire look even more ravishing.

Hina Khan debuted on the prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for the poster launch of her Hussein Khan film 'Lines'. (ANI)

