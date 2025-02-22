Entertainment News | Suhana Twins with Mother Gauri Khan in Ivory Outfits at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have once again exchanged vows, this time in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Friday night, following their stunning beachside wedding in Goa.

Several well-known faces from the film industry were in attendance, including Aadar's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, actress Suhana Khan, also attended the wedding. The 'The Archies' actress dazzled in an ivory lehenga, matching her mother, Gauri Khan, who attended the event with her mother, Savita Chibber.

Suhana complemented her ivory lehenga with emerald jewellery, opting for bold eye makeup and keeping her lips in a nude shade. She styled her hair in loose, wavy curls for an elegant touch.

Gauri, on the other hand, looked absolutely stunning in an ivory white gown, accessorized with an emerald necklace. She kept her hair loose and opted for simple makeup. Her mother, Savita Chibber, wore a black saree with golden embroidery.

Veteran star Rekha also graced the event in a striking red and black saree paired with a red blouse, complementing her look with heavy traditional jewellery.

Actress Neetu Kapoor turned heads in a mustard-coloured outfit as she posed alongside her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and granddaughter, Samara Sahni.

Bollywood actor Aadar Jain and his longtime girlfriend Alekha Advani have officially become husband and wife.

The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Indian ceremony in Mumbai on Friday evening, surrounded by their closest friends and family members.

The bride and groom exuded traditional charm at the wedding. Aadar Jain looked every bit the royal in a white sherwani paired with an emerald necklace that added to his regal aura.

Alekha, on the other hand, was a vision to behold in a traditional red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery.

The couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa in January. Their Roka ceremony took place in November last year and was attended by several celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity.

Aadar had earlier made their engagement public in September 2023, sharing a heartfelt moment with Alekha in an emotional proposal by the sea. He posted a picture of them together on social media, calling Alekha the "light of my life."

Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2017 film "Qaidi Band," has previously been linked to actress Tara Sutaria.

Aadar Jain is the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain. (ANI).

