Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday shared a video of herself enjoying 'Mysore Pak' in Mysore, the Karnataka city. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa treated fans with a glimpse of her interesting "Sunday binge." In the video, Shilpa can be seen relishing Mysore cuisine. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Mysore mein Mysore pak And we hit it out of the park SUNDAY BINGE." Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Glimpse From Puja, Stuns in Pink Saree (Watch Videos).

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and followers chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, " Mysore Pak n [?]u' "Looking like a wow yummy ," another user commented. Recently, the famous and delicious Mysore Pak has been named in the list of best streetfood sweets in the world by Taste Atlas, a food-based magazine that gives detailed reviews and information on street food around the world. Mysore Pak is ranked as the 14th best street food in the list. Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Sunday Binge Is All About Ragda Pattice and Desserts As She Visits Mumbai's Renowned Sweet Shop (Watch Videos).

Shilpa Shetty Gorges on Mysore Pak:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Shilpa will also be seen in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.