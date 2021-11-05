Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya has turned a year older on Friday.

To make the day special for her, Suniel took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming birthday post for her.

Also Read | The Big Picture: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji to Be Special Guests on Ranveer Singh's Reality Show for Bunty Aur Babli 2 Promotions.

He wrote, "Wishing you a very very happy birthday TIA my heart ,my soul ,my world, my life, my smile,my friend , my love ,my belief , my blessing , my strength,my weakness, my sunshine (mixed with a little HURRICANE)@athiyashetty #daughter #fatherdaughter #fatherdaughterlove."

Athiya also received birthday wishes from several members of the film industry.

Also Read | Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty Heaves a Sigh of Relief as Issue Between Multiplexes, Producers Ends.

"Happy birthday Athiya! Wishing you love and light always," actor Anushka Sharma posted on Instagram Story.

Athiya's brother Ahaan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap', too, penned a cute birthday wish for the former.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared a string of images of him with Athiya.

"Love you," Ahaan captioned one of the pictures.

Speaking of Athiya, she made her foray into acting with the romantic film 'Hero'. She then appeared in 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)