New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died on Thursday night, hours after being hospitalised at AIIMS, Delhi. As the news of his demise broke out, tributes started pouring in from across the country, mourning the veteran Congres leader's passing.

Actor Sunny Deol, too, paid his heartfelt condolences over the death of Manmohan Singh.

In an Instagram post, he remembered Manmohan Singh as a "visionary leader".

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic liberalization. His wisdom, integrity& contributions to the nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences. #RIPDr ManmohanSingh," Sunny wrote.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that his thoughts are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh, his friends and countless admirers.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," he wrote on X.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi added.

Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, AIIMS informed.

He served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014. (ANI)

