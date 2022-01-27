Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): As actor Bobby Deol turned 53 years old on Thursday, his brother and actor Sunny Deol dug out a super cute picture from the time when he was a little baby boy.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny posted a monochrome throwback picture in which he can be seen holding his baby brother in his arms.

Also Read | The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Debut Netflix Series, Backed by Karan Johar, To Premiere On February 25 (View Poster).

In the caption, Sunny penned, "My little brother. Happy Birthday. Love love and love."

Bobby replied in the comments section, writing, "Love you Bhaiya."

Also Read | Ladi Soniye Most Popular Song Sung by Inder Jeet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the two brothers will be seen sharing screen space in 'Apne 2', which is the sequel to their hit film 'Apne'. They have also done 'Dillagi' and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' franchise together.

Bobby will also be seen in the second season of the 'Aashram' series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)