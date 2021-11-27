Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Actor Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul have completed ten years of their marital bliss on Saturday.

Marking the special occasion, Kanchi took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt post.

She wrote," Keeping it exciting, wild and loved up since 52,56,000 minutes..... #lover #alwaysandforever #oneandonly #iceskating #love #10."

Alongside the note, Kanchi posted an adorable picture with Shabir.

The couple's close friend Genelia Deshmukh wished them with a special post on Instagram.

"Happy 10 you gorgeous two... I adore and admire and love your relationship because it's real, it's crazy, it's full of love and that's just the way it should be... Love you guys," Genelia posted.

Shabir and Kanchi tied the knot in 2011 and are proud parents to two sons - Azai and Ivarr. (ANI)

