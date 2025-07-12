New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Bollywood star Sunny Deol has completed shooting for his upcoming film "Border 2".

Directed by Anurag Singh, the project is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster film “Border”, which featured Deol alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna. The war epic was helmed by J P Dutta.

Also Read | 'She Belongs to the Streets': Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Slammed for Saying She Is Proud of Women Who 'Monetise Their Sexuality' (Watch Video).

The 67-year-old actor announced the news on his Instagram handle with a video post on Friday.

"Mission Accomplished! Fauji, signing off! My Shoot wrapped for #Border2. Jai Hind," he wrote in the caption. The post featured him in a soldier's uniform.

Also Read | 'Monica': Second Single From Rajinikanth-Starrer 'Coolie' Released, Fans Delighted (Watch Video).

"Border 2" also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series is producing alongside Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Deol's latest film is an action thriller "Jaat" from Gopichand Malineni. The film released in April, also starring Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Besides "Border 2", the actor will next feature in "Lahore 1947" alongside Preity Zinta. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and is produced by Aamir Khan's production banner Aamir Khan Productions.

It will feature the music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)