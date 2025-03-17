Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Actor Sunny Deol's 'Ghatak' be re-released on March 21.

On Monday, the official Instagram page of Red Lorry Film Festival shared the news and wrote, "Brace yourself for the return of a cult classic! GHATAK is hitting the big screen once again at the Red Lorry Film Festival. Relive the action on 21st March 2025 on the big screen!"

Also Read | 'Snow White' Review: 'Pure Disney Magic'! First Reactions to Rachel Zegler-Gal Gadot's Live-Action Remake Are Surprisingly Upbeat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHSvSN3yM9x/

Sunny's iconic action film 'Ghatak', which came out during Diwali in 1996, completed 28 years since its release last year.

Also Read | 'Good Bad Ugly' Song 'OG Sambavam' Promo: A Peppy Anthem by Adhik Ravichandran and GV Prakash for Ajith Kumar Fans; Full Song Out on THIS Date! (Watch Video).

The action film remains a fan favourite for its gripping story, powerful performances, and memorable dialogues.

To celebrate the special occasion, the 'Gadar' actor took to his Instagram and shared a nostalgic video featuring some of the film's best scenes and dialogues.

Sunny also took a moment to remember the late legendary actor Amrish Puri, who played the role of Kashi Nath, a feared crime lord in the movie. Amrish Puri's performance as the menacing villain was one of the highlights of Ghatak.

Along with the video, Sunny wrote, "28 years of #Ghatak! My Diwali Release of 1996! Directed by #RajKumarSantoshi, Miss you #AmrishPuri sahab."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCG3FvqpDeP/

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also starred Danny Denzongpa, and Meenakshi Seshadri in prominent roles.

Released in 1996, the film was declared a blockbuster hit, and Sunny's hard-hitting dialogues remain unforgettable. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)