New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Swedish singer and influencer Meira Omar has expressed her deep admiration for Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

Meira, who is currently in India for the upcoming Sweden Day reception, spoke to ANI and expressed her thoughts on Indian culture, music, and her longstanding regard and appreciation for the country.

"I love Indian music and I love Bollywood songs. I really appreciate how the music industry in India is evolving. The music is becoming more independent. I grew up listening to the evergreen Bollywood music. Being a '90s girl, any song from the '90s, any movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan, I am obsessed with. They have always been a great inspiration," Meira said.

The singer also revealed following the music of Indian artists like Arijit Singh and Badshah.

Meira Omar, who featured in Vishal Pandya's 2016 film 'Wajah Tum Ho', recalled her past work in the industry.

"I was so young when I moved to Mumbai. I had a dream of working in Bollywood, and it was quite challenging. The experience taught me many valuable life lessons. The industry has a lot of opportunities and I love how music, dance and acting are celebrated here," she said.

Speaking about returning to India, Meira expressed gratitude and said that her experience "opened up the door for me to be able to pursue music and to do it in my own cultural way. Coming back to India feels like a full-circle moment for me."

The singer, who recently performed her song 'Hush Hush' on the Swedish music show 'Melodifestivalen 2025', will recreate the musical magic at the Sweden Day reception on October 15 at the Embassy of Sweden in Delhi.

During the conversation, Meira revealed that she has made extensive preparations for her upcoming performance, which she teased includes Hindi touches and contributions from Indian dancers.

"The audience can expect a little bit of everything. They will see the influence of Western pop music, as well as influences from the Middle East and India. There are a lot of cultural similarities between India and Sweden, which will be reflected on the stage," she said. (ANI)

