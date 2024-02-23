Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Production banner T-Series has issued an official statement and clarified the rumours surrounding the remake of the movie 'Baseraa.'

A T-Series spokesperson said that there is no plan to remake the movie 'Baseraa'.

They said, "We would like to clarify that we are not making a remake of the 'Baseraa' movie; these are rumours, baseless and false news. We will also be replying to the notice received. The focus of T-Series remains on delivering quality music and entertainment to our audience, and we have no plans to deviate from that mission."

Baseraa, which was released in 1981, was a much-loved movie. It starred Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee, Poonam Dhillon, and Rekha in pivotal parts.

The movie was a hit at the box office and the performance of the actors was also praised. (ANI)

