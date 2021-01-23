Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Celebrating six years of her role in the espionage thriller 'Baby', Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday advised aspiring actors to not focus on the length of their roles in a project.

The 'Pink' star took to her Twitter handle and expressed that the amount of screen time doesn't make a difference but the impact of one's role is important. She wrote, "Dear actors, Number of minutes don't matter, the impact u leave with what u do in those minutes ...... matters :) 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for me FOR GOOD. Yours truly, Naam Shabana."

Showering the 33-year-old actor with love and praise, Bollywood powerhouse Akshay Kumar replied, "Absolutely! Always make the most of what you have...proud of you and your onwards and upwards journey."

In the Neeraj Pandey directorial 'Baby' which featured Akshay in the lead role, Taapsee played a short but pivotal role of an undercover agent. Taapsee later reprised the part in a spin-off solo project titled 'Naam Shabana', which also featured actor Manoj Bajpayee with Akshay making a special appearance in the 2017 movie.

Post the success of these films, Taapsee went on to cement her position in the film industry with some powerful performances in 'Pink', 'Badla', 'Saand Ki Aankh', and 'Thappad'. On the work front, Taapsee has an impressive line-up of upcoming projects including 'Shabaash Mithu', Rashmi Rocket, and 'Looop Lapeta'. (ANI)

