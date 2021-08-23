Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) National Award winner Tabu has resumed filming her upcoming horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", directed by Anees Bazmee.

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram late Sunday evening and shared that Tabu has joined him for the shoot.

"Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," Aaryan captioned the picture with the 49-year-old actor.

Earlier this month, Bazmee had announced he was back on set to resume work on the film after its shoot was halted in March when Aaryan tested positive for COVID-19.

Also starring Kiara Advani, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" -- written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik -- is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.

In February, the makers had announced that the film will be released on November 19, but there has been no update regarding the project's current release date.

