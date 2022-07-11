Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): 'Ek Villain Returns' promotions are going on in full swing and the actors have managed to create a lot of buzz around the movie. The film's lead actor, Arjun Kapoor, has been in the spotlight for his incredible transformation in the movie.

But what has the fans talking is his fresh pairing with Tara Sutaria, which is getting a lot of appreciation. Arjun and Tara have been presented as a hot new pair in the movie and their steamy images from the poster shoot and the trailer have everyone waiting for more!

Speaking about his fresh pairing with Tara, Arjun said, "It's really nice to see how people have liked Tara and my pairing in Ek Villain 2's trailer. I'm glad they are appreciating our chemistry and how we are looking with each other. We have natural chemistry with each other and we feed off each other's energy."

He added, "Every new and fresh on-screen pairing has to stand the test of the audience. It is the public that decides whether or not they are excited to invest and watch this new pairing on screen. It feels great that Tara and I have found appreciation and we can't wait to floor you guys when you see us in the film."

Arjun concluded by saying "A film like this allows a pairing to shine through because audiences are constantly playing the guessing game and if they are invested in a pair, the game can be relished even more. Tara and I add a lot of spice to the film and I hope our pairing keeps you on your toes through the film."

Ek Villain 2's trailer shows Arjun's remarkable physical transformation as he lost oodles of weight for the film. Apart from Arjun and Tara, the film also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms and is slated to hit theatres on July 29. (ANI)

