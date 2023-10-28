Actor Tara Sutaria is all set to come up with her new film titled Apurva. To fit the role, Tara underwent a radical makeover. The actor refused to take a shower in order to completely embody the aspects of her character in Apurva. Tara took to Instagram to reveal that she went weeks without taking a shower or brushing her hair in order to fully inhabit her role in the movie. Apurva: Tara Sutaria Unveils Her Intriguing First Look From Rajpal Yadav-Starrer at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramlila (View Pic).

See Tara Sutaria's Instagram Reel Here:

She wrote, "I am proudest of APURVA because I filmed every shot in the film myself. No excuses. I've never felt more strength and power than when we filmed.. ( @nix_bhat I owe a great deal to you for this, sir. ) I recall not showering for over a week mid-schedule so that I looked and felt as awful as I was meant to, I rolled in mud and ash ( this was honestly fun ) and my hair wasn't brushed for weeks on end! Here's a little peek into how I looked when we shot the poster.. Thank you all for SO much love. We as a team are overwhelmed. @avigowariker, thank you for all your help throughout the day."

In the pictures, her looks from the movie are shown. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva is touted to be a story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to Survive and Live. Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa are also a part of the thriller. Star Studios presents APURVA, a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production, is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani.

Apurva will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15.