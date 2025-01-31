Pop singer Taylor Swift has been confirmed as a presenter at the upcoming 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, announced Record Academy on Thursday, reported Deadline. The category of the award which she would be presenting has not been announced yet. Notably, Taylor's eleventh album 'The Tortured Poets Department' has also been nominated in six categories this year. Grammys 2025: Trevor Noah Returns to Host the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for Fifth Consecutive Year.

Taylor is up for album of the year and could make history if she wins the top honour for the fifth time, breaking her record, which she set with last year's win for her tenth album 'Midnights'.

The singer has also been nominated in the categories of Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo / Group Performance (with Gracie Abrams) at the 67th Grammy Award.

Taylor, who is currently considered as one of the top singers in the world, has won Album of the Year four times at Grammy's. The wins came for her albums Midnights, folklore, 1989, and Fearless.

She ties Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon for three Grammys, but she holds the record for the most AOTY trophies won.

This year, the 'All Too Well' singer will compete with Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter', Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short and Sweet', and Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' in the Album of the Year category.

Swift, Carpenter, and Eilish will also vie for the Song and Record of the Year gramophone trophies, reported Deadline.

In December, the Fortnight singer wrapped her most ambitious project yet -- the Eras stadium tour that spanned over a year and a half as she visited cities all around the globe.

The 2025 Grammys take place on February 2 from the Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah will host for the fifth consecutive time. Grammy Awards 2025 Nominations LIVE: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish Reign Over Multiple Categories – View Full List.

The first wave of performers confirmed for the 67th show includes Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Doechii, Raye, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Sabrina Carpenter and Shakira among others.