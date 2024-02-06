Los Angeles [US], February 5 (ANI): Taylor Swift attended the 2024 Grammys with a reputation-coded fashionable accessory. During the start of the award ceremony, she was seen talking with her producing partner Jack Antonoff, 39, while holding up a black fan, reported People.

In the pictures and videos going viral on social media, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter can be seen using the fan to cover her mouth while leaning over to whisper something to Antonoff. The celebrity had recently won her 13th Grammy and announced her upcoming album, Tortured Poets Society. She and Selena Gomez, 31, were caught spilling tea on camera.

Also Read | Miller’s Girl: Jenna Ortega’s Lesbian Kissing Scene With Gideon Adlon Leaks Online and Goes Viral! (SPOILER ALERT).

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to point out how similar the fan is to the one used in Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' music video from her Reputation album.

According to People, throughout the past few months, Swift has been dropping easter eggs (including in her outfits) that she might be gearing up to announce the re-recording of her Reputation album. "Omg!!!???? I thought it was to prevent the lip reading attempts," one X user commented on a post of Swift holding the fan while chatting with Antanoff.

Also Read | Rose Day 2024 Romantic Songs: Bollywood Hindi Songs To Celebrate the First Day of Valentine’s Week.

"ITS HAPPENING OMG," another person wrote.

Earlier in the night, Swift made her red carpet appearance in an attire reminiscent of Reputation.

Swift nodded at the albums Taylor's Version re-release as she stepped out in a show-stopping black-and-white look featuring a strapless Schiaparelli gown with a thigh-high slit, worn with black opera gloves and a number of telling accessories.

Her custom-made Lorraine Schwartz vintage watch, which she wore as a choker, appeared to be set to midnight, hinting at the album's release time. In actuality, Swift layered on 300 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. Her necklace has six chains, which corresponds to Reputation being her sixth album, and the black-and-white colour scheme pays homage to the original album's black-and-white cover. She wore her hair swept to the side in textured waves and completed the look with a vampy red lip.

At this year's show, Swift, 34, is being recognized for her work on Midnights, which is up for album of the year. (And if she wins, she'll become the first performing artist to win the category four times) The pop superstar's single, "Anti-Hero," is also recognized in the record of the year and song of the year categories, reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)