Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 4 (ANI): Hina Khan is extremely excited about the release of her first Punjabi film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', which also features actor-singer Gippy Grewal and his son.

The teaser of the film will be unveiled on Friday.

Announcing the date of the teaser, Hina took to Instagram and wrote, "Shinda Shinda No Papa Teaser Kal Swere 11 Vje (heart emoji ) See you in cinemas on #10thmay2024 #shindashindanopapa."

'Shinda Shinda No Papa' is a heart-warming family comedy, helmed by director Amarpreet GS Chhabra. The film is written by Naresh Kathooria.

As per the makers, the film hilariously outlines the challenges of raising children in a fast-changing modern milieu and promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Earlier, Gippy Grewal, shared his enthusiasm, "This is a film after my own heart and 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' is a very entertaining but authentic take on the dilemmas of modern parenting. I am happy with the increasing interest in Punjabi cinema and its new wave of storytellers and hope to see the industry grow both in terms of quality content and positive synergies."

Director Amarpreet Chabra added, "Working on this project has been very interesting and such refreshing plots are good for Punjabi cinema's growth. This film and its story will show the audience the new direction that storytelling is taking in the industry and I can't wait for them to see it."

The film is slated to release on May 10. (ANI)

