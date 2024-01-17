Actress Hina Khan says that to be featured in the Oscars 2024 nominations list with Oppeinheimer and Barbie is a huge achievement for her film Country of Blind. Country of Blind is in the contention for the nominations list for the Oscars 2024. Listed among 265 other feature films as reported by the Hollywood Reporter, it stands strong amongst just two other Indian films, 2018 and 12th Fail. The list of films in contention for nominations for the best picture award feature prominent Hollywood hits like Barbie, Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon , all of which have won big awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice awards 2024. Hina Khan Calls Her Debut Single 'Barsaat Aa Gayi' Surreal Experience.

Hina shared: "To be featured in the same list as films like Oppeinheimer directed by Christopher Nolan, and Barbie is a huge achievement for our film Country of Blind! This is a moment of pride for the entire team of Country of Blind." “Everybody is very happy, as a lot of hardwork was put into making this film into the best product that we could." Hina Khan Definitely Looks Hotter than the Desert That She's Posing In (View Pics).

Director Rahhat Kazmi shared: "This is a dream come true for the entire team of Country of Blind. To be representing India along with Hollywood legendary films like an Oppenheimer, gives our hardwork on this film an even bigger boost. The team is ecstatic on this news." Country of Blind stars Hina Khan, Shoaib Nikash Shah, Anushka Sen, Namita Lal, Pradyuman Singh Mall, Inamulhaq and Jitendra Rai. It was released in the USA in October 2023 across 14 theatres.

