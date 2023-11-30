Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): 'RRR' actor Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Konidela on Thursday arrived at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast their vote in the ongoing Telangana Assembly elections.

Ram Charan was seen leaving from the polling booth. He donned a white shirt which he paired with black jeans. He accessorized his look with black shades.

Upasana, on the other hand, wore a light green suit. She tied her hair into a bun.

While talking to the media,Charan said, "Just come and vote."

Taking to Instagram, Upasana shared a picture of her and husband Charan's inked fingers on her stories which she captioned, "#telanganaelections2023."

Earlier this morning, Charan's parents, superstar Chiranjeevi along with his wife Surekha Konidala and daughter Sreeja Konidela cast their votes.

The polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS).

Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Charan will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action thriller film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Shankar, the film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

