The latest episode of Koffee with Karan, featuring Rani Mukerji and Kajol, was aired on Disney+ Hotstar on November 30. Accompanied by her cousin, actress Rani, the recent episode of the streaming chat show was chaotic yet enjoyable, as Bollywood divas and KJo's BFFs shared their three-decade-old friendship memories and behind-the-scenes secrets from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Rani also expressed her desire for her daughter Adira to lead an everyday life. It was an absolute riot, with Kajol revealing surprising details about her career and movie choices. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Reveals Hilarious Anecdote When He and Manish Malhotra Were Almost Paired Up Romantically With Aditya Chopra and Anil Thadani.

Undoubtedly, this episode stands out as one of the best from Koffee With Karan. The engaging banter between Kajol and Rani Mukerji makes this segment a must-watch for all show fans. Let's delve into the top highlights from the sixth episode of KWK.

Here Are Top 5 Highlights Of Koffee With Karan Season 8:

Rani Mukerji Talks About Her Marriage

Karan revealed that he was among the select few who attended Rani and Aditya's wedding, where only 18 people were invited to the party. Rani also confessed that she feels like a honeybee, attracting paparazzi so that Aditya and their daughter Adira can easily sneak out without being noticed. Rani-Kajol Relation

Rani also mentioned on the show that she conversed more with Aishwarya Rai than with her cousin, actress Kajol. However, she later clarified that now they both share an organic and close relationship.

Rani Wanted To Do Lagaan

Rani admitted that declining 'Lagaan' wasn't her choice; instead, she couldn't commit to the movie because the producer she was working with at that time didn't allocate her dates. She revealed her sincere desire to be a part of that film.

Kajol Rejected 3 Idiots, Dil To Pagal Hai

Both Dil To Pagal Hai and 3 Idiots were offered to Kajol, yet she declined both opportunities. However, the actress chose not to delve into the reasons behind rejecting those films or why things didn't materialise. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Rani Mukerji Reveals the Reason Behind Keeping Her Daughter Adira Away From the Public Eye (Watch Video).

Rani Lose Weight During Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Rani revealed that both Karan and Manish Malhotra encouraged her to fit into an orange skirt and achieve a particular physique. She observed that Manish showed a bit more understanding than Karan. Additionally, director Karan Johar mentioned that Rani's mother, Krishna Mukherji, joined them and instructed the hotel staff not to send any food to Rani.

Hilarious Promo Video Of Koffee With Karan Episode 8:

Kajol and Rani Mukerji's delightful and sincere conversation in the latest episode warmed our hearts once more, reaffirming why they are the queens of our hearts! Their funny banter, secret-spilling, and candidness were an absolute treat to watch.

